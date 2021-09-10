DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHT. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

DHT opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 573.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $13,978,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

