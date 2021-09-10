DIA (DIA) Hits Market Cap of $73.30 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, DIA has traded down 23% against the dollar. One DIA coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003873 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $73.30 million and approximately $20.03 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00059441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00162965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00043010 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.