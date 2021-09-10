Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Buys 237 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88).

Diageo stock traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.32) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,511.50 ($45.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,123,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,339. The company has a market capitalization of £81.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.11. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,462.08 ($32.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,526.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,325.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGE shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

