DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

