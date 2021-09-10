Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $630,860.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $630,860.00 and $657.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.69 or 0.00554598 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

