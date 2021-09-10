Digitalcoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $79.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $324,594.13 and approximately $79.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,277.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.74 or 0.07217139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.64 or 0.01399466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00389648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00125293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.64 or 0.00553574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.94 or 0.00532150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00346137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,740,693 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

