Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $384,455.22 and $33.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,280.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.19 or 0.07364236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.27 or 0.01415872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.69 or 0.00392592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00125939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.24 or 0.00573119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.91 or 0.00542161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00350801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,738,466 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

