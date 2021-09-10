DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $716.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $7.85 million and $716.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.94 or 0.00553413 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,057,189,634 coins and its circulating supply is 7,915,992,041 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

