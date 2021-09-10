Digitex City (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00163190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00042980 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

