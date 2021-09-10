Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIISY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

DIISY stock remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

