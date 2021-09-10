disBalancer (DDOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.52 million and $228,298.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00124945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00180484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.39 or 0.07372821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,979.28 or 1.00342849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00852690 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,293,754 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.