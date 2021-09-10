Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,570 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 8.03% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $28,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

