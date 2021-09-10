Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.60 ($0.74). 134,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 305,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.74).

The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.27.

In related news, insider Martin Whitaker sold 80,612 shares of Diurnal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £50,785.56 ($66,351.66).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

