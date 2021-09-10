Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.91.

DCBO has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of DCBO opened at C$106.64 on Friday. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$40.29 and a 12-month high of C$112.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.19.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

