Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$107.00 and last traded at C$106.64. Approximately 150,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 101,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.09.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (down from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.91.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -149.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.19.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

