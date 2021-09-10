Dock (DOCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.87 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $69.87 million and $76.27 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00423770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00167876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

