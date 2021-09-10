DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0503

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $797,232.26 and $1,637.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00019142 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001358 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000116 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,858,977 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

