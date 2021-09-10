Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.00388130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,228,005,837 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

