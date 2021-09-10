DOGGY One Day Volume Reaches $1.80 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00066515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00125762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00182682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,981.61 or 1.00138790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.22 or 0.07307012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.84 or 0.00853359 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,054,127,593 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

