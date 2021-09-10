Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1,017.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,458 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

DG stock opened at $220.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

