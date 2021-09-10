Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF remained flat at $$45.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

