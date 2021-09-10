Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DLMAF remained flat at $$45.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.