Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$64.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF remained flat at $$45.63 during trading hours on Friday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.