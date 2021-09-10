Domtar (TSE:UFS) Shares Down 0.4%

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$69.52 and last traded at C$69.52. 1,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 27,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.50 price target on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$68.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.11.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499998 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

