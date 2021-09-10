Donut (DONUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66,671.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $66,671.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00063434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00124700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00180087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,070.83 or 1.00067824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.89 or 0.07053435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.53 or 0.00835974 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars.

