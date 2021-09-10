Dora Factory Price Reaches $7.98 on Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for $7.98 or 0.00017240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $19.54 million and $19.05 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00163266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043742 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

DORA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

