Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).
Several research firms recently weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, upgraded shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.
LON:DRX opened at GBX 419.79 ($5.48) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.60. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 417.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 417.19.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
