Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, upgraded shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

LON:DRX opened at GBX 419.79 ($5.48) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.60. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 417.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 417.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.88%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

