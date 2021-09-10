Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2184 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.