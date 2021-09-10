Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Director Neal K. Aronson Sells 881,393 Shares

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DRVN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 722,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DRVN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $2,542,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $4,619,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $85,615,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

