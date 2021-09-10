Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 6,876 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD opened at $302.27 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $210.24 and a one year high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.51 and its 200-day moving average is $273.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -657.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

