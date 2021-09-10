Duality Advisers LP Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 29.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

EQR opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

