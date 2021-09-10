Duality Advisers LP Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Cummins stock opened at $232.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

