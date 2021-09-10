Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.03 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

