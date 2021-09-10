Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

