Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Avnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.59 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

