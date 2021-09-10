Duality Advisers LP Sells 8,958 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in HEICO by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 68,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.