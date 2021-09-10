Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.95 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of ABM Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ABM Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,306,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABM shares. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

