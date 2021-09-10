Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 73,280 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after buying an additional 3,267,004 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

COG stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

