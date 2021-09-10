DubaiCoin Hits One Day Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00028361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007719 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.