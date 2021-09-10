Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Hits Market Cap of $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00124776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00179592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,288.98 or 1.00061841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.48 or 0.07091058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

