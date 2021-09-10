DuckDaoDime Price Tops $15.57 on Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $15.57 or 0.00034298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $16.16 million and $211,236.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00127985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00184009 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,325.38 or 0.99834136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.67 or 0.07118110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.00863631 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.