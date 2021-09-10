Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) EVP Sells $105,223.36 in Stock

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DRE traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. 2,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

