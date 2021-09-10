DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DD stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.