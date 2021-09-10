Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 250,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $396,124,285.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dustin A. Moskovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Asana alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,433,600.00.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,973. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion and a PE ratio of -53.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 575.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.