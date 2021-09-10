Dynamic Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.73 or 0.07265725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.18 or 0.01394153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00387016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00125345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.95 or 0.00549065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.07 or 0.00558093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00345380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006616 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

