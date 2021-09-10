Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $190,449.79 and $155,110.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.93 or 0.00799908 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001477 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.11 or 0.01203619 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,731 coins and its circulating supply is 382,837 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.