e-Money Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.14 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. e-Money has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $302,085.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00126418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00180206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.01 or 1.00049340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.32 or 0.07191963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00895660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003014 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

