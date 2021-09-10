Earnbase Price Tops $4.29 on Major Exchanges (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.29 or 0.00009531 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Earnbase has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $521,427.30 and $195.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00063434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00124700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00180087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,070.83 or 1.00067824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.89 or 0.07053435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.53 or 0.00835974 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

