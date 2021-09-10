easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ESYJY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

