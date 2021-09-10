easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ESYJY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.