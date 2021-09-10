easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue downgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,579. easyJet has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

