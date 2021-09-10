easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue downgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,579. easyJet has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.